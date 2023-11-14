Compensatory measure for the recognition of the occupational therapist qualification obtained abroad – February 2024 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of qualifications OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, “Sapienza” University at the Department of Neurology and Psychiatry – Viale dell’Università 30 – Rome, according to the following calendar:

February 8, 2024, 9 am

written test and, to follow, oral exam for those who have passed the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

