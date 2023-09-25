Home » Compensatory measure for the recognition of the pharmacist qualification obtained abroad – November 2023 session
Health

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the pharmacist qualification obtained abroad – November 2023 session

by admin
Compensatory measure for the recognition of the pharmacist qualification obtained abroad – November 2023 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification of Pharmacist obtained abroad will be held at the “Vittorio Erspamer” Department of Physiology and Pharmacology of the “Sapienza University of Rome” (entrance P.le Aldo Moro, 5) – Building CU024, according to the following calendar:

8 November 2023, 9.00 am: written test (Room C2, floor -1) and subsequently, for those who have passed the written test, practical/oral test (“Horseshoe” room, ground floor)

Only those who have already received the executive decree assigning the compensatory measure with related transmission note, to whom, moreover, no letter of invitation will be sentthey will be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files:

Download the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams:

Regarding the measures to be adopted in the prevention and management of COVID-19 risk in Sapienza, please refer to the following link:

See also  This wake-up call could herald diabetes and increase the risk of stroke and heart attack

You may also like

Hair and Skin Supplement: Rose Villain’s Natural Choice...

Cancer risk is increased by obesity – many...

The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit...

Ilary Blasi receives the Golden Tapir and launches...

The Rise of the Omicron, Eris Subvariant: What...

This is what you should keep in mind...

MAPFRE’s Sustainability Plan 22-24: Contributing to the UN...

Cnel: Francesco Riva joins the presidential council

The Power of Fruits: Exploring the Vitamin D...

German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy