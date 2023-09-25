Sold out for Italian Tech Week, but there is still room for Dalla and Albertino

Sold out, sold out: there are no more places for the Italian Tech Week; only tickets for the evening dedicated to Lucio Dalla and for the final party remain available on www.italiantechweek.com. On September 29th them2o Closing Party will be held in the Sala Fucine delle OGR (doors open at 9.30pm; entrances still available at 10 euros): an evening with Albertino and his radio, accompanied by visuals created through generative AI thanks to Reply, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Specchio Foundation of the Times to purchase a neonatal respirator intended for the university neonatology of the Sant’Anna Hospital.

The party is only for those present at the OGR in Turin, obviously, but those who haven’t had time to register will be able to follow the Italian Tech Week on the Italian.tech website, in La Stampa, La Repubblica and il Secolo XIX starting from Wednesday September 27.

Towards ITW23 By making mistakes we innovate by Eleonora Chioda 24 September 2023

Things

Three days of meetings, debates, interviews, workshops, in which it will be possible to hear from their voices the experiences of the protagonists of innovation. But also the possibility for participants to meet, get to know each other, exchange ideas. And have fun, why not.

After a morning dedicated to schools, from the afternoon of 27th to the evening of 29th September, Italian Tech Week will be open to the public: in addition to super guests such as Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAi, and Brian Chesky, founder and CEO of AirBnb, there will be talks a lot about startups, at the Italian Tech Week, and a lot about how to found them, make them grow, bring them to success.

And we will also discuss failures, and how they in turn are essential to succeed in the craziest undertakings. “Lesson Learned, the best mistakes of my life” is divided into three events: on 27 September a panel featuring Paolo Privitera (Events.com), Benedetta Arese Lucini (Otter Finance) and Chiara Russo (Codemotion). Then on the 28th with Federico Marchetti and Daniela Hamaui: they wrote together The adventures of an innovator (Longanesi), which tells the story, life and mistakes of the founder of Yoox, the first true Italian unicorn from 2000 to today. The third panel, on September 29th, sees as guests Massimo Banzi (Arduino), Salvo Mizzi (Kauffman Fellows), Simona Maschi (Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design).

We will discuss robots and companies that do good, science and philosophy, a bizarre invention by Primo Levi who anticipated artificial intelligence, Guglielmo Marconi, women who challenge conventions and companies that invest in other companies, and much more, in what is the largest Italian event dedicated to technology: experienced, studied, told, criticized.

Towards ITW23 What do Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony and Robbie Williams have in common? by Bruno Ruffilli 24 September 2023

Not just tech

There will also be space for music, right from the first session, the one dedicated to schools: on the morning of 27 September the Sermig Orchestra of Turin directed by maestro Mauro Tabasso will take to the stage of the Fucine delle OGR room to present two extracts from Beethoven Xthe Tenth Symphony by Beethoven completed with the help of artificial intelligence. The director of the project, Matthias Röder, will be the protagonist of a Fireside Chat the following day at 12.30 in Sala Duomo. It’s still; a performance by the violinist Andrea Casta (on the morning of the 27th), the musical project The Future of Automobiles by Lucio Dalla and Roberto Roversi, left unfinished (again on 27 September, at 9pm), a session dedicated to Music and artificial intelligence (the 29th at Platform 3), with expert guests and professionals and the participation of the singer-songwriter Ermal Meta.