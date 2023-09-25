NetCom Group acquires majority stake in Altec Informatica

Listen to the audio version of the article

NetCom Group, a group active in advanced ICT services and engineering consultancy, announces the acquisition of the majority of the shares of Altec Tecnologica, now Altec Informatica, a company specialized in hardware, system engineering and infrastructure software technical assistance services for companies, utilities, public administrations and Pal.

This acquisition represents a strategic step for NetCom Group, which is implementing its remote hardware and software assistance business. Thanks to this move, the company strengthens its offer with a customer assistance service, i.e. on-site, guaranteeing widespread physical coverage of the Italian territory. With this acquisition, NetCom Group further strengthens its position in the ICT services market, offering customers an even wider range of innovative solutions. Furthermore, the company born in Naples, which in the last two years has almost achieved a turnover of around 70 million euros, reaches the milestone of around a thousand employees.

«Altec Informatica, in its path of evolution and growth – states Andrea Giorgio, president of the company’s board of directors – has reached a dimension, in terms of turnover and human resources, which requires an important organizational and structural evolution in order to continue to guarantee the success and growth.” Hence the deal with NetCom Group Spa, «an ideal partner in terms of size, organization and national and international presence».

Altec Informatica is a global partner in the advanced ICT services market, with four operational offices, headquarters in Desio in the province of Monza Brianza and the other three in Verona, Rome and Avellino. NetCom Group has its headquarters in Naples and is present throughout Italy with operational offices in Rome, Turin, Modena, Milan, Ivrea and Pont Saint Martin, and abroad with offices in Germany and Turkey. The company also boasts a European representative office in Brussels. Specializing in testing automation, software validation and customized solutions, NetCom Group has customers among the most important global players in their respective sectors such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, the Stellantis Group, Sky Italia, Vodafone, H3G, Huawei, Lottomatica, Luxottica, Banca Intesa, Generali, Allianz, Comdata, Engineering and Enel.