Napoli-Udinese, the refereeing team has been designated: the whistle for the match

by admin
The refereeing team has recently been designated for Udinese’s next championship match, which will be against Napoli

After the defeat suffered against Fiorentina, now theUdinese he must try not to come out with the same result in the next match against Napoli. The Maradona match will be scheduled for Wednesday at 8.30pm and a few moments ago the refereeing teams for all the upcoming scheduled matches were announced.

Napoli-Udinese, whistle for Manganiello

At Maradona, Manganiello will manage, who will be assisted by assistants Mastrodonato and Yoshikawa. Below is the complete list of the entire referee team.

Assistenti: MASTRODONATO – YOSHIKAWA

September 25, 2023 (modified September 25, 2023 | 5:12 pm)

