Cooperation between health insurance companies and municipalities was also recognized. As in the previous competitions, the Central Association of Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) has awarded a special prize on the subject of “Participation of health insurance funds in innovative communal activities for addiction prevention”.

A total of 68 cities, municipalities and districts from all over Germany submitted entries to the competition. A jury appointed by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) together with the Federal Government’s Drug Commissioner evaluated the entries and selected the winners. The BZgA provided prize money totaling 60,000 euros. The special prize provided by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds was awarded in the amount of 10,000 euros.