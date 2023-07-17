Concerns Arise over Medical Qualifications of Comprehensive Community Physicians Trained in Venezuela

Title: Colombian Medical College Expresses Concern over the Validation of Venezuelan Medical Degrees

Subtitle: The Colombian Medical College warns of potential risks to patients if the titles of Comprehensive Community Physicians from Venezuela are validated in Colombia.

In a recent press release, the Colombian Medical College (CMC) addressed the growing concern of allowing Comprehensive Community Physicians (MIC) from Venezuela to practice medicine in Colombia. The CMC considers this move a potential threat to the health of Colombians, as it believes the level of training received by MIC graduates is inadequate.

The CMC expressed its concerns as rumors circulated about discussions in the Congress of the Republic regarding the validation of MIC titles in Colombia. It emphasized that the theoretical and practical training of MIC graduates falls short compared to that of doctors who have studied for seven or eight years before practicing medicine.

Dr. Stevenson Marulanda, the president of the CMC, emphasized that the concern lies not in the aims of the initiative but in the level of training of the MIC graduates themselves. They lack the comprehensive curriculum and necessary clinical experience required to be considered medical professionals. The CMC referred to a letter sent by the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela to the Ministry of Education, highlighting that the MIC program does not meet the criteria set by Venezuelan university education systems. The Venezuelan Medical Federation and scientific societies also expressed their disagreement with the program.

The CMC further explained that MIC graduates often receive inadequate training, with online tutorials and videos substituting for proper instruction. The National Academy of Medicine in Venezuela reported that these graduates lacked essential skills for carrying out clinical practice, including conducting physical examinations and formulating clinical diagnoses.

Certain countries, such as Peru, have chosen not to homologate the MIC degree due to its mismatch with their healthcare context. The lack of qualified teachers and appropriate teaching spaces further hampers the training process, making the titles obtained through the program unreliable.

Peasant senator Roberto Daza has proposed evaluating the approximately 1,000 Colombians certified as MIC graduates to determine the legitimacy of their studies. However, the CMC emphasizes that a thorough evaluation is necessary to ensure the safety of patients, given the uncertain level of training received by these individuals.

The CMC intends to address this issue in an upcoming technical meeting to discuss strategies for tackling the country’s shortage of medical professionals. The aim is to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare services without compromising the well-being of Colombians.

The CMC’s warning draws attention to the potential risks associated with validating MIC titles from Venezuela in Colombia, ultimately highlighting the need for a more comprehensive evaluation process to safeguard the health and well-being of the Colombian population.

