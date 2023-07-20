Confusional state, here’s what to do when a person is in a state of shock

If you find yourself in front of a person in shock you have to intervene calmly, but what should you do? Tips to follow.

When a person is in a state of confusion, he often cannot speak, does not understand where he is at the moment or how he got there, struggles to say complete sentences and only feels great and deep feeling of stress and in some cases even dread.

A person can go into shock due to too stressful or even traumatic situations that prevent them from thinking correctly. What, however, what matters is knowing not so much the cause that conditioned these attacks, but how to behave in the face of such a situation.

Here’s how to deal with a person in shock

There are two main cases in which a person can go into a state of confusion. One is, as anticipated, due to a traumatic eventusually sudden and unpredictable. While the other is connected to some diseases associated with dementia which cannot be cured in any way. Other situations may be related to head trauma, hypothermia, excessive intake of drugs, drugs or alcohol.

To be able to help those who find themselves in a state of confusion, it is important in the meantime keep calm and avoid fidgeting. Nervousness, in fact, could be perceived as another reason to feel worse and to increase the tension of the moment. The best approach is therefore with a relaxed tone of voice, with slow and unhurried movements.

Never leave a confused person alone. In fact, he could make sudden gestures, which could lead to consequences and damage to his person or to others, given that he is not really aware of what is happening. It is also important to accompany the person in a calm environment where there is not too much sound or noise. Traffic, screaming people, music, barking dogs or the like are therefore a potential danger.

If confusion should not go away within about ten minutes, it is important to call your doctor immediately carer to know how to behave. In the event that the state of shock is due to head trauma and, in cases where the person reports symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, tachycardia and irregular breathing, then it is necessary go to the emergency room so that all necessary investigations can be carried out.

