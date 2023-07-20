“GUNDAM EVOLUTION” to End Operation Service: Producer Announces Closure

Title: “GUNDAM EVOLUTION to End Operations in November 2023”

In a recent announcement, the producers of the popular game “GUNDAM EVOLUTION” have shared some unfortunate news for its dedicated fan base. The decision has been made to end the operation service of the game on November 30, 2023, thereby bringing an end to the immersive experience enjoyed by players.

“FPS lovers” and “Gundam fans” were initially brought together through the game, with the aim of creating an orthodox Gundam FPS game that would captivate audiences worldwide. However, after careful consideration, the producers have realized that providing satisfactory services to players in the future may prove to be challenging. As a result, this difficult decision to discontinue “GUNDAM EVOLUTION” has been made.

The producers would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the players who have supported the game and remained devoted to it. Despite the upcoming discontinuation, the team intends to keep players engaged until the final day by releasing updates. The sixth season is set to launch on August 24, introducing one new body and two new maps. Additionally, the final season is scheduled for October 26, offering one new aircraft and one new map. The producers are determined to provide the best game experience possible for those who are still actively playing.

Detailed information about the schedule, changes, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) leading up to the game’s closure will be shared in the “Mission Briefing Final.” The scheduled broadcast for this informative session is on July 22, at 15:00 (Japan time). Players are encouraged to tune in to get a better understanding of the plan until the server shutdown.

Although the remaining time until the operation’s end may be short, the development and operation teams have reassured their commitment to ensuring players can continue to enjoy the game during this limited period. They expressed their gratitude for the ongoing support and requested players to remain patient and understanding during this transition.

“Thank you for your continued support and love for ‘GUNDAM EVOLUTION.’ We appreciate your understanding, and please take care of us in the future,” shared the game’s producer, Maruyama.

Despite the gameplay ultimately coming to an end, the impact “GUNDAM EVOLUTION” has made in bringing together “FPS lovers” and “Gundam fans” will be remembered by its loyal community.

