New Equipped Areas Enhance Municipality of Vicchio’s Recreation and Fitness Opportunities

Health

Six new equipped areas will be built in the municipality of Vicchio, providing recreational opportunities for the community. These areas include a “Fitness Area” near the swimming pool and tennis courts, funded by a contribution of 15,000 euros from the “Sport and Health” initiative. Additionally, five play areas will be constructed in various locations such as via Toscanini, the Montelleri park, and the hamlets of Caselle, Gattaia, and Santa Maria. This project receives a regional funding of 119,000 euros through the urban regeneration tender.

The mayor’s special advisor to UrbanisticaLavori Pubblici, Fabio Cipriani, highlights the significance of these new spaces saying, “An opportunity made available to young people, children, and teenagers, but not only, in public green spaces.” The design for the areas has been completed by municipal offices, and construction will commence in the coming days.

Two specialized firms have been awarded the contract to install the fitness equipment in the capital and the new games across the various locations. The implementation will start in Santa Maria and the Montelleri park before expanding to the other areas. This comprehensive project aims to benefit all citizens of the Vicchio area.

Residents are excited about the upcoming developments, eager to take advantage of the new recreational facilities. The equipped areas will provide ample opportunities for physical exercise and outdoor play, fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle for the community.

The municipality of Vicchio is committed to improving the quality of life for its residents by investing in public spaces and promoting well-being. This initiative aligns with their dedication to creating a vibrant and inclusive community.

With the construction set to begin soon, residents can look forward to enjoying these new facilities in the near future. The municipality of Vicchio continues to prioritize the needs and interests of its citizens, creating spaces that nurture physical health and recreational activities for everyone to enjoy.

