After building collapsed, static instability alarm in Torre del Greco – News

Static instability alarm in Torre del Greco, where a three-story building in the historic center collapsed on Sunday, causing three people to be injured.



This afternoon firefighters and municipal police officers were forced to evacuate parts of two buildings as a precaution.



The first intervention was carried out in a side street of via Teatro, in the market area of ​​the Vesuvius city, not far from the area of ​​the collapse three days ago: according to what has been learned, it was the attic of an apartment that gave way causing a rain of stones and rubble that affected a room of the house below. Luckily no one was injured, but the municipality had to proceed with the evacuation of the family who lived in the house.



Later, a new intervention, this time in corso Avezzana (cross street of via Circumvallazione): some suspicious fissures led the owners of a building to ask for the intervention of the firefighters who, together with the traffic police, found that in an adjacent building works were in progress which – it is the hypothesis – could have partially compromised the static nature of the structure.



Pending further checks, two apartments (currently uninhabited) and a commercial activity have been evacuated.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

