Congress Approves Inclusion of Peruvians Living Abroad in Comprehensive Health Insurance with Overwhelming Majority

The Plenary Session of the Congress of the Republic has approved a bill that modifies the Framework Law for Universal Health Insurance in order to incorporate Peruvians living abroad into the Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS) and provide them with free medical care. The initiative, supported by the president of the Health and Population Commission, Nelcy Heidinger Ballesteros, obtained a large majority of 96 votes in favor, 1 against, and 0 abstentions.

The amendment to Law 29344 ensures that the entire population residing in the national territory, as well as Peruvians residing abroad, have access to health insurance that allows them to receive a set of health benefits. This includes coverage for preventive, promotional, recuperative, and rehabilitative health benefits related to mental health care.

Legislator Jorge Zeballos Aponte, author of the bill, emphasized the need for the right to insurance for Peruvians residing abroad to be sustainable. As a result of the amendment, Peruvians living outside the national territory will be able to access the comprehensive health system for free, as long as they are in the national territory at the time of treatment and do not have any other type of current insurance or coverage in the country.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), there are more than 3 million Peruvians residing abroad, with a significant percentage in countries such as the United States, Spain, Argentina, and Chile. The amendment to the law aims to ensure that these individuals have access to comprehensive health insurance.

The Comprehensive Health Insurance includes five plans: free, for everyone, independent, entrepreneur, and microbusiness. Peruvians living in the country who have not yet registered for the insurance must meet specific requirements, including having a DNI or immigration card and not having other health insurance with PEAS coverage.

The modification of the law to incorporate Peruvians residing abroad into the comprehensive health system reflects a commitment to providing equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their place of residence. This change will have a significant impact on the health and well-being of Peruvians living abroad.

