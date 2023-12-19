Home » What is known about the minor abandoned in El Dorado
News

What is known about the minor abandoned in El Dorado

by admin
What is known about the minor abandoned in El Dorado

The minor was detected by officers from the Group of Travelers in Special Conditions and found by a Colombian Immigration officer in one of the verification processes carried out at the air terminal.

The general director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, reported that after locating the girl they “immediately activated the care route for minors in order to restore their rights.”

After verifying her immigration status, she was transferred to Airport Health, where they indicated that the girl “presented mild dehydration,” which they have already treated and she is in good health.

The closest Guinean Consulate is that of Brazil and the girl will be in the custody of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) until her parents can be contacted.

See also  Live: Great Digital Debate by the Bogotá Council

You may also like

Temperatures will continue to remain low in most...

Farmer protests in Germany – DW – December...

Fico remembers very well what the street is...

They report shortages in Walmart stores in the...

Family in court for dispute over 3.2 million...

Man arrested for attempting to attack with four...

A doctor who suffered an accident while celebrating...

Thousands of tourists were stranded on the top...

Police investigate: Fire in clinic in Frankenthal –...

Prison director arrested in Honduras with money for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy