What is known about the minor abandoned in El Dorado

The minor was detected by officers from the Group of Travelers in Special Conditions and found by a Colombian Immigration officer in one of the verification processes carried out at the air terminal.

The general director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, reported that after locating the girl they “immediately activated the care route for minors in order to restore their rights.”

After verifying her immigration status, she was transferred to Airport Health, where they indicated that the girl “presented mild dehydration,” which they have already treated and she is in good health.

The closest Guinean Consulate is that of Brazil and the girl will be in the custody of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) until her parents can be contacted.

