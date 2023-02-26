breaking latest news – Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home in the hall of the Protomoteca in Campidoglio closed at 6.30 pm. Since this morning, a constant stream of citizens, friends and colleagues has paid tribute to the popular TV host. To welcome the coffin, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, his first wife Flaminia Morandi and their children Saverio and Camilla. Maria De Filippi together with her adopted son Gabriele arrived in mid-morning, visibly moved.

Giorgia Meloni also wanted to pay a greeting and a tribute. “He leaves us the legacy of a great journalism. A journalism – said Meloni – capable of dialoguing with everyone, of understanding the human dimension of things. He certainly had his own ideas and this didn’t stop him from trying to understand everyone, the he was very interested in the human character of people. There aren’t many journalists who know how to do what Maurizio Costanzo did”.

The premier then recalled how his first TV hosts were precisely on the Maurizio Costanzo Show. “He was a great discoverer of talents – she said – I am linked to him by ancient memories. I could say that I too was discovered by him, my very first TV appearances were on the Maurizio Costanzo show. Every time he interviewed me recently he made me review those videos and I told him not to. I was 17. He was therefore a person who went through our national history, who knew how to tell it, who had his own clear point of view on the events. We are losing a great journalist”.

Among the institutions also the visits of the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the leader of the 5 stars Giuseppe Conte, the Prefect of Rome Bruno Frattasi, the president of the city council of Rome Svetlana Celli, the councilor for major events Alessandro Onorato, the ex mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi.

In the funeral chamber the wreaths of the Municipality of Rome, of the Lazio Region and a smiling photo of Costanzo placed on the coffin, where the historical folder of the conductor with the words “Maurizio Costanzo Show” is also clearly visible. Some people brought flowers on this day, others a drawing depicting a turtle. It is said that Costanzo always gave small turtles to those who visited him. T

Among the well-known faces who visited the funeral home during the day: Vincenzo Salemme, Fiorello, Paola Barale, Mara Venier, Valerio Mastandrea, Pierluigi Diaco, Francesco Rutelli and Barbara Palombelli, Salvo Sottile, Rossella Brescia, Virginia Raggi, Giovanna Ralli, Franco Carraro, Svetlana Celli, Massimo Giletti, Alberto Matano, Lino Banfi, Rosanna Banfi, Paola Comin, Andrea Purgatori, Rossella Brescia, Simone Baldelli, Pino Strabioli.

Many of those who stopped to talk to journalists spoke of Costanzo as “a TV giant” recalling his love for Rome and his commitment to the fight against the mafia. The many aficionados will still have time tomorrow to greet Costanzo in the Campidoglio, before the funeral which will be celebrated on Monday at the Church of the Artists.