This Saturday morning there was a blockade on the La Paz – Valledupar road by the community that protested against Afinia due to power cuts in various sectors.

The road that connects La Paz with Valledupar is open, dialogues between those affected and the municipal administration allowed the opening of this important road point — NOTICIAS VALLEDUPAR (@TuValledupar) February 25, 2023

However, traffic flow was restored after an agreement for a subsequent meeting next week between delegates of the energy service provider company and the municipal representative of La Paz.

News in development…