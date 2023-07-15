Controversy Surrounds Construction of New Gymnasium in Sondrio’s West Park

Residents Oppose Construction of New Gymnasium in Sondrio’s West Park

Sondrio, Italy – On Friday afternoon, a significant number of Sondrio citizens gathered at the city council meeting in Palazzo Pretorio to express their opposition to the construction of a new gymnasium in the West Park. A flyer was produced and hundreds of signatures were collected in an effort to halt the project.

Mayor Marco Scaramellini and minority directors also addressed the concerns surrounding the gymnasium project during the discussion on updating the plan for public works. While expressing doubts about the project and its location, the mayor emphasized the need to present the project more effectively.

Scaramellini clarified that the gymnasium is intended for the use of schools and should, therefore, be built near them. He pointed out that the proposed construction would only occupy 2% of the 44,000-square-meter West Park, highlighting that Sondrio ranks fourth in Italy for green spaces per capita.

The mayor acknowledged that the city gymnasiums are overcrowded, and the new structure aims to provide better sporting facilities for young people and citizens. He emphasized that the chosen location, near the Torelli school, is the most suitable and would not significantly increase traffic. Scaramellini assured that the gymnasium would be built as a zero-consumption building, ensuring minimal impact on the environment.

However, members of the minority raised concerns about the project. Michele Iannotti, councilor of the Democratic Party, suggested exploring synergies with neighboring municipalities. He expressed worries about constructing the gymnasium in one of the city’s green lungs and increasing vehicular traffic. Iannotti believed that the legitimacy of the 600-citizen petition against the project should be considered.

Francesco Bettinelli of Sondrio Democratica echoed Iannotti’s concerns, emphasizing that it is necessary to evaluate the actual need for a gymnasium and explore alternative locations. Citing the project’s impact on public green spaces, Bettinelli stressed the importance of addressing the complex issues involved.

Pierluigi Morelli, councilor of the Democratic Party, questioned the choice of location for the gymnasium, highlighting objections from school leaders, ATA staff, and parents. Morelli believed that other areas in the city lacking services and with better road networks and spaces should be considered instead.

Responding to the minority’s criticisms, Giorgio Beraldo, councilor of the civic list Sondrio viva, defended the necessity and usefulness of the gymnasium. He argued that coordinating with neighboring municipalities would be impractical and potentially dangerous for children. Beraldo urged residents to consider the positive impact the new facility would have on the entire city.

The debate on the construction of the gymnasium in Sondrio’s West Park continues, with both sides presenting their arguments. As the city council deliberates on the project, locals remain divided on the issue, emphasizing the importance of considering community needs and preserving green spaces.

