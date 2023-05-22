Convention between Ministries and the Human Technopole foundation: the National Platforms approved

The Supervisory Board of the Human Technopole Foundation has approved the construction of five National Platformsunderstood as infrastructural facilities with a high technological impact, available to the national research community.

As expected by Convention stipulated pursuant to law 160/2019 between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of University and Research and the Human Technopole Foundation, the resolution took place following a public consultation process in two stages.

The first phase of consultation it involved representatives of universities, research hospitals, public research bodies, industry, regions, social partners and third sector bodies which conduct or finance research in the life sciences. The results collected during the first phase were subsequently, in second-level consultationsubmitted to the Italian scientific community to collect comments and opinions.

The National Platforms identified are the following:

National Platform of Genomics

National Platform of Editing Genomico

National Platform of Structural biology

National Platform of Optical microscopy

National Platform for Data Management and Analysis.

As envisaged by the Convention, the formulation by the Ministries of University and Research and of Health is currently underway of the public notice for the collection of candidatures of highly qualified scientists, without affiliation or existing assignments with the HT Foundation, universities, IRCCS and Italian public research bodies, interested in being part of the Independent Permanent Evaluation Commission (CIVP) in charge of evaluating requests for access to the National Platforms.