Home » Convention between Ministries and the Human Technopole foundation: the National Platforms approved
Health

Convention between Ministries and the Human Technopole foundation: the National Platforms approved

by admin

The Supervisory Board of the Human Technopole Foundation has approved the construction of five National Platformsunderstood as infrastructural facilities with a high technological impact, available to the national research community.

As expected by Convention stipulated pursuant to law 160/2019 between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of University and Research and the Human Technopole Foundation, the resolution took place following a public consultation process in two stages.

The first phase of consultation it involved representatives of universities, research hospitals, public research bodies, industry, regions, social partners and third sector bodies which conduct or finance research in the life sciences. The results collected during the first phase were subsequently, in second-level consultationsubmitted to the Italian scientific community to collect comments and opinions.

The National Platforms identified are the following:

  • National Platform of Genomics

  • National Platform of Editing Genomico

  • National Platform of Structural biology

  • National Platform of Optical microscopy

  • National Platform for Data Management and Analysis.

As envisaged by the Convention, the formulation by the Ministries of University and Research and of Health is currently underway of the public notice for the collection of candidatures of highly qualified scientists, without affiliation or existing assignments with the HT Foundation, universities, IRCCS and Italian public research bodies, interested in being part of the Independent Permanent Evaluation Commission (CIVP) in charge of evaluating requests for access to the National Platforms.

See also  The woman who smells Parkinson's helps develop quick tests for diagnosis

You may also like

INAUGURATED A NEW SPACE IN THE THALASSEMIA DAY...

How to recognize the intention of the other

Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Mortadella

LDL cholesterol, what are the foods to avoid...

German Liver Foundation offers grants for clinical projects...

Recipe for green asparagus with red lentils

Fighting osteoporosis, the detail that saves your life

Live capital gains Juve, the FIGC prosecutor asks...

Nutrition, Sport & Co.: Why it’s never too...

Goodbye sleep: children too many hours in front...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy