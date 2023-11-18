Cooking Brussels sprouts: recipes and tips for preparation | > – Guide – Cooking

As of: November 17, 2023 3:30 p.m

As a casserole, soup or side dish: the nutty taste of Brussels sprouts goes well with hearty dishes. What is the best way to prepare the florets? How long should Brussels sprouts cook?

With its spicy, nutty taste, Brussels sprouts, also known as “Brussels cabbage”, are one of the most popular local winter vegetables. It is in season from September to March. Brussels sprouts taste best if the plant has been exposed to frost or cold temperatures before harvesting. As with kale, some of the starch it contains is converted into sugar, making the vegetable more aromatic and milder.

Prepare Brussels sprouts: clean, cut and cook

Halved florets can also be steamed in a pan or roasted in the oven.

Before preparing, remove the outer leaves of the Brussels sprouts, shorten the stalk and make crosswise cuts. This way the cabbage cooks evenly. Depending on size, cook in salted water for no longer than eight to twelve minutes. The florets should remain firm and still have some bite. If you want to soften the intense cabbage taste a little, add a little sugar or milk to the cooking water. Adding caraway or fennel seeds makes the cabbage more digestible.

After cooking, toss the cabbage in a little butter to taste and season with nutmeg or roasted almond leaves and enjoy as a side dish. Fried apple slices also go very well with this.

Brussels sprouts also taste great as a casserole or quiche

The pre-cooked Brussels sprouts are also suitable for making salads or casseroles. For a casserole, place the heads with cooked potato slices in a fireproof dish, pour egg and cream sauce over them and bake in the oven with grated cheese. If desired, add diced ham or smoked pork or fried minced meat. Brussels sprouts are also delicious as a topping on a quiche.

Roast Brussels sprouts and prepare in the oven

Alternatively, you can pluck the leaves individually and fry them briefly in a pan or halve the florets, fry them and steam them until done. Preparation in the oven is also possible. To do this, place the halved florets on a baking tray with a little oil and salt and roast for about 15 minutes. You can also eat Brussels sprouts raw, but you should slice them very finely because they are very hard. It is easier to digest when cooked briefly.

Buy, store and freeze Brussels sprouts

Fresh Brussels sprouts can be recognized by firm, closed florets without wilted or yellow leaves. The cut surfaces on the stems should be smooth and light. Early Brussels sprouts usually have light green leaves, varieties harvested later are dark green. Purple Brussels sprouts are less common. This variant tastes no different from green Brussels sprouts.

You can also freeze Brussels sprouts.

Brussels sprouts do not last as long as other types of cabbage. It stays fresh in the fridge for about four days. But it can also be frozen very well: To do this, blanch the cleaned florets for about five minutes and pat them slightly dry.

Lots of vitamins, few calories: Brussels sprouts are healthy

Like all types of cabbage, Brussels sprouts are very healthy: they provide a number of vitamins and minerals, for example around 115 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, and only have around 40 calories per 100 grams. It also contains various B vitamins, lots of folic acid for the cells, zinc for skin and hair, iron for red blood cells and potassium for dehydration.

