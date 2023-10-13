Corona: What a stronger vaccination reaction means

The more people have a reaction such as chills, mild fever or fatigue after a Covid-19 vaccination with an mRNA vaccine, the better the protective effect will be after a while. A US study has now shown that the antibody concentration in the blood is 60 percent higher in the case of chills, and in the case of several “systemic reactions” it is even twice as high.

It is unpleasant, but the complaints also indicate a good protective reaction: Aric Prather from the University of California in San Francisco has now published a new observational study on basic immunization against Covid-19 in the preprint medRxiv (not yet peer reviewed). the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech (doi: The connection between the occurrence of vaccination reactions affecting the whole organism and the development of protective antibodies should be investigated.

Every evening for the first six days after the two doses of the vaccine, 363 adults received a link to a questionnaire in which they were asked to indicate the symptoms they had experienced that day. In total there were eleven different symptoms. Some of the subjects wore a finger ring overnight that recorded skin temperature and heart rate.

“As the team led by Aric Prather from the University of California in San Francisco reports, the systemic reactions were stronger overall after the second dose: 75.5 percent complained of fatigue (compared to 54.2 percent after the first dose), 54 “8 percent (versus 31.6 percent) about muscle pain, 53 percent (versus 27.1 percent) about headaches and 40.3 percent (versus 18.4 percent) about malaise,” wrote the German Medical Journal about the results. The pulse rate and its fluctuations as well as the skin temperature also reacted more strongly to the second vaccination.

After one and six months from the vaccinations, the occurrence of vaccination reactions was compared with the concentration of protective antibodies in the blood. There was only a statistically significant connection after the second (partial) vaccination: subjects who registered chills had a 60 percent higher antibody level. Fatigue resulted in 50 percent more, as did discomfort. Finally, headaches were associated with 40 percent higher antibody concentrations. It had previously been suspected that a stronger vaccination reaction was also a sign of a better response of the immune system to a vaccination, but there was no evidence of this for Covid-19.

“For the other symptoms queried, the associations were not significant. Overall, however, the antibody titers increased by ten percent with each symptom,” wrote the online publication of the German Medical Association. If people suffered from seven different vaccination reactions after the Covid-19 vaccination, this was an indication of an immune response that was twice as strong compared to people with vaccinations without subsequent, temporarily unpleasant side effects of the immunization against SARS-CoV-2.

