Proclaiming well-being and health first is a moral and medical duty of any human being. In general, it is advisable to balance all nutrients daily through the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and so on.

This means not only being careful at the table but also following a physical activity program or simply avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and trying to get as much movement as possible.

Using natural supplements is also a great way to improve metabolic processes and stay fit, you can take a look in HSN for more information on supplements.

How Metabolism Works

The energy that the organism draws from food is destined to satisfy the energetic and structural demands of the cells. The regulatory mechanism is automatic and allows to balance the metabolic reactions in relation to the cellular demands and the actual availability of nutrients.

Accelerating, increasing and speeding up the metabolism means introducing the exact amount of energy through food and avoiding gaining weight but also losing excess weight. To achieve all this, there are two complementary paths to follow together, one parallel to the other.

Speed ​​up your metabolism by doing sports and physical activity

First of all, it is essential to exercise regularly, it is not necessary to go to gyms or play a sport, even if they are the most effective solutions, but it is important not to soften into a sedentary lifestyle.

It takes 30 – 60 minutes of walking a day always walk up the stairs and try to walk as much as possible to burn a few more calories and speed up the metabolism, but it is essential to follow a correct nutritional plan and not to eat foods with a high content of harmful fats, preservatives, carbohydrates, salt , refined sugars and added chemical additives.

What are the foods to be included in the diet

Once you have established how many calories you can lose daily through movement or physical activity and sport, it is important to calculate the calories you consume.

The foods to be included in the diet are certainly those rich in antioxidants, such as grapes, blueberries, cabbage, spinach, beets, blackberries, plums, oranges, lemons, peppers, broccoli, kiwis, onions, garlic. From these foods it is possible to combine different dishes, for example using whole grains such as rice, pasta and oats.

Together with foods that speed up the metabolism, such as chilli, broccoli, soups and vegetable soups, spices, citrus fruits and green tea, it is possible to combine different dishes to allow the body to improve metabolic performance and therefore also indulge in some more caloric foods, which you cannot do without.

By perfectly balancing physical activity, calorie consumption and foods that help speed up the metabolism, it will be possible to follow a correct diet without gaining weight. The important thing is to keep the portions of fatty or high-calorie foods low and never exceed the weight.