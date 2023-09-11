Home » Corrections and additions to sports work, the reform in force from today
Corrections and additions to sports work, the reform in force from today

Corrections and additions to sports work, the reform in force from today

It is officially in force today, by virtue of the publication in Official Journal (n.206 of 04/09/2023), Legislative Decree no. 120 of 29 August 2023 which contains the supplementary and corrective measures to the previous legislative decrees of 28 February 2021, nos. 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40 implementing the sports reform (Enabling Law no. 86/2019).

Specifically, the legislative decree approved last 26 July by the Council of Ministers intervenes with corrective measures on the issues of reorganization and reform of the provisions relating to professional and amateur sports bodies, as well as sports work, in the matter of relations of representation of athletes and of sports clubs and access to and exercise of the profession of sports agent, regarding the reorganization and reform of the safety regulations for the construction and operation of sports facilities and the legislation regarding the modernization or construction of sports facilities, the simplification of obligations relating to sports bodies and safety measures in winter sports disciplines.

“The decree – we read on website of the Department for Sport constitutes a significant tool in the promotion and development of sport in Italy and is the result of a long process of consultation and collaboration with stakeholders from the world of sport, including athletes, sports federations, non-profit organizations and other key actors. The main objective of this reform is to create a fairer, more sustainable and inclusive sporting environment for all Italian citizens. A reform which on the one hand recognizes rights and dignity in sports work and on the other allows employers to see obligations simplified, built on the three pillars of protection, simplification and transparency”.

