A study would appear to have revealed a correlation between a supplement and cancer. More in detail, between nicotinamide ribosoid and brain tumor.

Laboratory tests have indicated an increase in brain metastases when taking a vitamin B3 supplement.

Worrying news upsets supplement consumers. A study has revealed how a particular form of vitamina B3, la nicotinamide ribosoidemarketed as a dietary supplement, increases the risk of cancer and spreads more rapidly brain metastases. The results are particularly disturbing because often this vitamin has been praised for its health benefits and, therefore, consumed by many people eager to increase cellular energy levels.

To consider, in fact, other studies that have determined a correlation between the ribosoid nicotinamide and the slowing of Parkinson’s (The NADPARK study:A Randomized phase I Trial of nicotinamide riboside supplementation in Parkinson’s disease). O ancora, l’associazione tra la molecola ed anti-inflammatory effects. Then we add longevity, weight loss, the benefits on cognition, the contrast to fatigue. A long series of advantages but there would seem to be cons a dangerous “side effect”.

Supplement and cancer, lab test results

An international research team led by scientists of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne and the Department of Chemistry of the University of Missouri studied the effects of vitamin B3 nicotinamide ribosoid ascertaining a correlation with lonset of cancer as well as with brain metastases.

Il accelerated metabolism from the molecule, specifically, it would seem to favor the cancer cells that make use of it of the extra energy to proliferate. Hence the question about safety in taking NR. To answer, it is necessary to evaluate the team’s results achieved with a new technique of bioluminescent imaging which detects both in vitro and in vivo NR levels in real time. Guinea pigs have demonstrated this increase in cancer prevalence and metastasis following administration of the supplements.

The conclusions do not clarify the doubts

The world of supplements is still little explored and the health consequences are not fully known. Despite the uncertainties about the functioning, many people take them consistently for the reported benefits. These advantages cannot be – with reference to vitamin B3 nicotinamide ribosoid – neither confirmed nor denied.

The study, in fact, was conducted on mice and not on men. Consequently, the correlation revealed in animals is not necessarily present even on humans. It underlines, however, the possibility that supplements can cover an important role in cancer metabolism.