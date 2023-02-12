news-txt”>

Alfredo Cospito was transferred from the clinical center of the Opera prison to the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan. He is in one of the rooms reserved for prisoners in 41 bis.

From what has been learned from prison and judicial circles in Milan, for the anarchist exponent, who is at 41 bis and who has been carrying out a hunger strike for 114 days, hospitalization was necessary because, in addition to food , refuses to even take supplements.

Cospito’s transfer was arranged as a precaution on the advice of the doctors of the Opera clinical center where he had been since 30 January. From what has been learned, his conditions are still considered stable even if it was preferred to opt for hospitalization as the suspension of supplements also exposes him to great risks of cardiac crisis or cerebral edema. The transfer ordered by the Dap will have to be formally ratified by the judges of the Milan Surveillance Court

“The health of every detainee is an absolute priority”, underlines the Ministry of Justice in the note communicating the transfer of Alfredo Cospito to the San Paolo hospital in Milan.

Alfredo Cospito weighs 71 kilos and is at risk of cerebral edema and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias. This is what the party doctor reported to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini after the visit carried out in prison today at Opera. The anarchist, according to what the doctor adds, “is determined to go ahead with the protest. He is lucid and walks on his own legs”. The consultant called the conditions “serious”. “The parameters hold but it doesn’t take much for the situation to precipitate without particular warning signs”, he added.