3 Ways to Show Battery Percentage on iPhone


Friends who use iPhones are always very concerned about the health of their iPhone batteries, and the iPhone has added the battery percentage back to the status bar in iOS16, which also allows users to see their iPhone or Apple Watch devices on the iPhone. There are 3 ways to display the battery percentage!


1. Displayed on the status bar at the top of the phone

After finding “Battery” at the bottom of “Settings”, turn on the battery percentage, and you will see the battery percentage on the upper right.

2. Display on screen

Long press the screen and select the “+” in the upper left corner, enter “battery” in the search, select the arrangement of the widgets you want to display, and then you can see the battery percentage on the screen.

3. Show on lock screen

Open the lock screen screen, long press the screen and select “Customize” >>> “Lock Screen”, find “Battery” in “Add Widget”, select the battery widget, so that you can see the battery on the screen lock screen battery percentage.

