On February 12th, Beijing time, according to a report by the famous NBA reporter Shams Charania, Reggie Jackson reached a buyout with the Hornets and will join the Nuggets, the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference, after the clarification period.

Reggie was sent by the Clippers to the Hornets for a swap with Mason Plumlee on the trade deadline, but he and the Hornets have no plans to cooperate, and both parties intend to complete the buyout.

Today, Reggie reached a buyout with the Hornets, and he plans to join the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference after a 48-hour clarification period.

After the Nuggets sent Highland away, they lacked a backup guard who could score. The joining of Reggie will bring the Nuggets a deeper rotation and stronger scoring ability in the backcourt.

This season, Reggie played 52 games for the Clippers, averaging 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

(Xiu Chu)

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!