On February 12th, Beijing time, according to a report by the famous NBA reporter Shams Charania, Reggie Jackson reached a buyout with the Hornets and will join the Nuggets, the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference, after the clarification period.

Reggie was sent by the Clippers to the Hornets for a swap with Mason Plumlee on the trade deadline, but he and the Hornets have no plans to cooperate, and both parties intend to complete the buyout.

Today, Reggie reached a buyout with the Hornets, and he plans to join the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference after a 48-hour clarification period.

After the Nuggets sent Highland away, they lacked a backup guard who could score. The joining of Reggie will bring the Nuggets a deeper rotation and stronger scoring ability in the backcourt.

This season, Reggie played 52 games for the Clippers, averaging 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

