The hearing in the Supreme Court was brought forward by a month and a half to 7 March Alfredo Cospito. The anarchist under 41 bis and on hunger strike for 100 days in the Sassari prison has appealed against the decision of the Surveillance Court of Rome which rejected a complaint against the application of the harsh prison imposed on him for four years . The defense attorney made it known Flavio Rossi Albertini who had filed an application, linked to the prisoner’s health conditions, after the Supreme Judges had set the hearing for 20 April. In almost three months. “But in three months – said the doctor Angelica Millia who periodically visits Cospito at the Bancali – the anarchist will be dead”. Hour of the month will still have to pass one and a half.



(ansa)

Yesterday Milia made it known that the prisoner’s conditions are “slowly deteriorating. He thermoregulates very badly now, he has 4-5 shirts on, three pairs of trousers, he is always cold. He can no longer go out and walk at the hour of aria, he feels very weak so much that he is using the wheelchair”. Also, while taking a shower, “he fell to the floor and hit his face and broke his nose. In the hospital emergency room, his compound fracture was fixed but he lost a lot of blood.”

The appeal of the guarantor of the prisoners

According to the Ombudsman for prisoners, Cospito should be “urgently transferred to a facility capable of guaranteeing immediate medical intervention” in the event that his conditions deteriorate further, “a high risk given the high stress to which he is his organism has been undergoing for months”. “The prison of Sassari – he says Mauro Palma – does not have an internal clinical center and in the neighboring area there are no health facilities capable of ensuring any urgent interventions with due safety”.

The group leaders of the Senate and Chamber of the Greens and the Left Alliance, Peppe de Cristofaro e Luana Zanellathey add: “Every day that passes, Alfredo Cospito risks his life. The appeals continue for a solution before the irreparable happens. We make the appeal of the guarantor Palma ours so that Cospito is transferred. Not only the life of a person is at stake , in itself very important, but the humanity and strength of the institutions and of the country”.

Calenda from De Magistris: recall il 41 bis

To the voices calling for the revocation of the 41 bis in Cospito are added that of the former mayor of Naples, Luigi De Magistrisand of the Action leader, Charles Calenda. “The 41 bis is a particularly harsh prison, a special regime made for crimes related to the mafia – declares Calenda to La7 -. This gentleman has done very serious things, he is not a hero, but he has nothing to do with that prison regime , and if he is in this state of health he must be transferred. With criminals the state must be tough but magnanimous, one cannot die in prison. People in prison are in the custody of the state”.