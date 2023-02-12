Ansa

Alfredo Cospito refused the wheelchair and entered the prison medicine department on his own legs St Paul’s Milano, apologizing for the inconvenience and thanking everyone. Since Saturday afternoon, the anarchist at 41 bis has been in one of the two rooms, real cells, intended for prisoners subjected to harsh prison. From what was leaked in judicial circles, Cospito was taken to the hospital in less than 15 minutes with maximum security and secrecy, thanks to the professionalism of about thirty prison police officers.