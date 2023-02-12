Alfredo Cospito refused the wheelchair and entered the prison medicine department on his own legs St Paul’s Milano, apologizing for the inconvenience and thanking everyone. Since Saturday afternoon, the anarchist at 41 bis has been in one of the two rooms, real cells, intended for prisoners subjected to harsh prison. From what was leaked in judicial circles, Cospito was taken to the hospital in less than 15 minutes with maximum security and secrecy, thanks to the professionalism of about thirty prison police officers.
Stable conditions Cospito’s conditions are stable. “The situation is serene”, accredited sources report. The anarchist has been on hunger strike for about 4 months, which is why hospitalization was necessary because, in addition to food, he also refuses to take supplements, which is why “he is at risk of cerebral edema and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias” even if – the same sources report – “apparently he does not appear to be a debilitated person”.