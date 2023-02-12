Home News They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario
News

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

by admin
They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

As Andrés Julián Yara Quilindo, the young man murdered in the south of Neiva was identified, in facts that are the subject of investigation by the authorities.

The events took place in Carrera 33 with Calle 30 sur, in the Cuarto Centenario residential complex, in the exposed brick blocks, around 10:05 in the morning this Sunday, Yara Quilindo, 20, was there. of age, when he was approached by subjects who shot him three times and then fled.

The badly injured young man was helped and taken urgently to the Neiva University Hospital, where despite the efforts of the medical personnel, he died due to the seriousness of the injuries he sustained.

See also  Ham, cheese and many typical foods: innovation at the table for the Udinese stage

You may also like

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white...

$19.6 million cost the cheapest ticket to the...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 15,...

Hard blow for ‘La Red’, one of its...

Valledupar FC does not start: rickety draw against...

Rubén did not let marijuana pass

Delivery man was enraged by payment with coins

There is an agreement in favor of the...

Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, February 16,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy