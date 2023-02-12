As Andrés Julián Yara Quilindo, the young man murdered in the south of Neiva was identified, in facts that are the subject of investigation by the authorities.

The events took place in Carrera 33 with Calle 30 sur, in the Cuarto Centenario residential complex, in the exposed brick blocks, around 10:05 in the morning this Sunday, Yara Quilindo, 20, was there. of age, when he was approached by subjects who shot him three times and then fled.

The badly injured young man was helped and taken urgently to the Neiva University Hospital, where despite the efforts of the medical personnel, he died due to the seriousness of the injuries he sustained.