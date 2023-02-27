Home Health Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan – Ultima Ora hospital
Health

Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan – Ultima Ora hospital

by admin
Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan – Ultima Ora hospital
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Alfredo Cospito was transferred back to the Opera prison, to the Integrated Assistance Service. The anarchist, on hunger strike for four months to protest against the 41 bis, had been hospitalized for several days in the San Paolo hospital in Milan due to his health conditions.

Sources in the Ministry of Justice say that the hospital doctors have discharged the anarchist who was taken to Sai where maximum attention will continue to be given to his health conditions. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy