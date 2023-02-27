news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Alfredo Cospito was transferred back to the Opera prison, to the Integrated Assistance Service. The anarchist, on hunger strike for four months to protest against the 41 bis, had been hospitalized for several days in the San Paolo hospital in Milan due to his health conditions.



Sources in the Ministry of Justice say that the hospital doctors have discharged the anarchist who was taken to Sai where maximum attention will continue to be given to his health conditions. (HANDLE).

