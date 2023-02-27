UniCredit up sharply. ENI tries to rebound, after the heavy correction suffered last week. In sharp decline, however, Saipem

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers register increases of more than one and a half percentage points in the first session of the week. Filippo Casagrande – Head of Insurance Investment Solutions of Generali Asset & Wealth Management – reported that Europe is supported by the financial sector, with banks reporting a sharp improvement in profits thanks to higher rates and low unemployment. “Both of these two conditions do not seem destined to change immediately and we therefore believe that it is reasonable to maintain this positioning and a preference for the European side over the US one” the expert pointed out.

At 12.50 the FTSEMib it was up 1.89% to 27,497 points, just below the intraday high of 27,519 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it earned 1.81%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+1.18%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,88%).

Il bitcoin it stands at under 23,500 dollars (just over 22,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed down to 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP returning to 4.4%.

L’euro it fluctuates around $1.055.

Stocks are recovering banking sector.

Rising sharply UniCredit (+5,31% a 19,204 euro)on the day in which the institute led by Andrea Orcel entered the Euro STOXX 50 index to replace Linde.

The performances of the BancoBPM (+2.81% to 4.104 euros) and by BPER Bank (+3,14% a 2,66 euro).

ENI try the rebound, after the heavy correction suffered last week, in the wake of the update of the business plan for the 2023/2026 period. The title of the six-legged dog recovers l’1.68% a 13,428 euro.

In sharp decline Saipem (-2,19% a 1,454 euro), the only stock in red of the FTSEMib. During the day, the board of directors of the engineering company will meet to examine the preliminary financial results for the 2022 financial year.

Telecom Italia TIM still protagonist in Piazza Affari. The share of the telephone company recorded a rise of 1.14% to 0.3101 euro.

Anima Holding records an increase of 1.19% to 4.092 euros. The company announced that it has signed the binding contract for the acquisition of an 80% stake in the capital of Castello SGR, a company active in the promotion and management of alternative investment products mainly real estate based in Milan. The value is 60 million euros, which will be paid entirely in cash.



