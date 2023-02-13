Annul the ordinance of the with postponement for a new examination supervisory court of Rome who confirmed the 41 bis for Alfredo Cospito. This is the request made by the deputy attorney general of the Court of Cassation, Peter Gaeta, contained in the indictment filed on 8 February in view of the council session to be held on 24 February. To establish the permanence of the anarchist in the special regime of detention, according to Gaeta, a new pronunciation of the supervisory court. Among the reasons, reports theAnsaemerges «a lack of factuality in order to the moments of connection» between Cospito and the anarchists. «The verification on this essential point does not transpire in the motivations of the measures, but it is necessary and cannot be deduced entirely and solely neither from the apical role nor from having become a “point of reference” of anarchism by reason of his writings and the convictions reported». Furthermore, the Deputy Attorney General argues that Article 41 bis cannot in any case justify the “rarefaction and the compression of other intramural freedoms – if not with the impediment of contacts and connections that are concretely and specifically aimed at avoiding further crimes or activities of the external association». Gaeta reproaches the order of the surveillance court on the Cospito case for the absence of a «factual basis and of immanent and definite elements.

