[The Epoch Times, February 13, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) After the new year of 2023, as of February 10, at least 12 professors at Peking University died of illness, all of whom were members of the Communist Party of China; including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Zhai Zhonghe and Chen Zhanan, former dean of the School of Marxism at Peking University. After a new outbreak of the CCP virus (new crown virus) at the end of 2022, Peking University and other CCP colleges and universities have become the hardest hit areas, and CCP members and professors have intensively died of illness.

On February 11, the School of Life Sciences of Peking University issued an obituary. Mr. Zhai Zhonghe, a cell biologist, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and professor of Peking University, died in Beijing at 14:42 on February 10 due to illness and treatment. The obituary called him an outstanding member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Zhai Zhonghe was born on August 18, 1930 in Liyang County, Jiangsu Province. He was admitted to the Department of Biology of Tsinghua University in 1950, and was sent to study in the former Soviet Union in 1951. He returned to China after graduating from Leningrad University in 1956 and taught in the Department of Biology of Peking University. Member of the Planning Expert Advisory Committee, convener of the Disciplinary Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, vice-chairman of the Asia-Pacific Cell Biology Organization Alliance, vice-chairman of the Chinese Society for Cell Biology, vice-chairman of the Chinese Society for Electron Microscopy, and the organizing committee of the Asia-Pacific Cell Biology Conference consultant.

According to the obituary, Zhai Zhonghe is one of the important founders of cell biology and bioelectron microscopy in China, and one of the founders of the State Key Discipline of Cell Biology at Peking University and the Key Laboratory of “Cell Proliferation and Differentiation” of the Ministry of Education . Zhai Zhonghe has successively won the National Natural Science Award of the Communist Party of China, the National Science and Technology Progress Award, the Ho Leung Ho Lee Science and Technology Award, the Qian Linzhao Electron Microscopy Award, and the Lifetime Contribution Award of the Chinese Society for Cell Biology, and became a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1991 (academician) ).

Three Peking University professors died on the same day

According to the obituary published on the official website of Peking University, on February 2, three professors died of illness on the same day. All three are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Among them, the official obituary stated that Lin Jianxiang and Wang Enyong were outstanding members of the Chinese Communist Party. Lin Jianxiang served as Secretary of the General Party Branch of the Department of Mathematics of Peking University and Director of the Institute of Computer Science and Technology. He enjoyed special government allowances from the State Council and was awarded the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in June 2021. Wang Enyong served as Secretary of the General Party Branch of the Department of Geology and Geography of Peking University, and Deputy Director of the Geography Teaching Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China.

The School of Marxism of Peking University issued an obituary on February 7. Chen Zhanan, a professor of the School of Marxism of Peking University, died of illness in Beijing at 23:15 on January 24, 2023, at the age of 76. The obituary called him an outstanding member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chen Zhanan was born in Rongcheng, Shandong Province on January 30, 1946. He was admitted to the Philosophy Department of Peking University in 1964, graduated in 1969, and joined the Communist Party of China in 1971. He once served as deputy director of the Philosophy Department of Peking University, director of the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of Peking University, and dean of the School of Marxism.

Chen Zhanan served as the convener of the Marxist Theory Discipline Appraisal Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, the convener of the Marxist Theory Department of the Social Science Committee of the Ministry of Education, the deputy director of the Teaching Steering Committee of Ideological and Political Theory Courses in Colleges and Universities of the Ministry of Education, and the “Mao Zedong Thought and Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” Chairman of the Steering Committee and Member of the Advisory Committee of the Course Introduction to Theoretical System, Chief Expert Convener of the Central Marxist Theoretical Research and Construction Project Key Textbook “Mao Zedong Thought and an Introduction to the Theoretical System of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”, Research on the Sinicization of Marxism Teaching in Beijing Universities President and Honorary President of the Association, Vice President of the National Mao Zedong Philosophy Research Association, etc.; has won the “Five One Project” Award of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the first prize of the National Social Science Outstanding Achievement Award, and many other honorary titles .

At least 8 professors of Peking University died of illness in January 2023

According to incomplete statistics, in addition to the death of Chen Zhanan, the former dean of the School of Marxism at Peking University, at least 8 professors at Peking University died of illness in January this year, all of whom were members of the Communist Party of China.

On January 17, Liao Songlin, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor of the Department of Pathology at the School of Basic Medicine of Peking University, died of illness. Liao Songlin once served as the deputy director of the Department of Pathology of the School of Basic Medicine of Peking University and the director of the Department of Pathology of the Third Hospital of Peking University.

On January 14, Zhou Xiaosi, a member of the Communist Party of China, professor and chief physician of Peking University Third Hospital, died of illness. Zhou Xiaosi began to enjoy special government allowances from the State Council of the Communist Party of China in 1993, and has won many science and technology awards from the Beijing Municipality, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education.

On January 9, Wang Cunhou, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor at Peking University Law School, died of illness. The official obituary stated that Wang Cunhou was one of the founders of Peking University’s criminal procedure law discipline and was deeply involved in the construction of China‘s criminal procedure legal system and disciplines.

On January 9, Lu Peiyuan, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the School of Urban and Environmental Sciences of Peking University, died of illness. In June 2021, Lu Peiyuan was awarded the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The official obituary called him an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China.

On January 3, Zheng Zhongguo, a member of the Communist Party of China, a professor at the School of Mathematical Sciences of Peking University, and a statistician, died of illness. Zheng Zhongguo has won the second prize of the Science and Technology Progress Award of the Ministry of National Security of the Communist Party of China, the third prize of the Military Science and Technology Progress Award, and the third prize of the Science and Technology Progress Award of the Ministry of Aeronautics and Space.

On January 2, Yin Hong, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor of the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, School of Physics, Peking University, died of illness.

On January 1, Bao Zhixing, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor of the German Department of the School of Foreign Languages ​​at Peking University, died of illness. From May 1952 to August 1956, Bao Zhixing worked in the General Office of the Military Commission of the Communications Department of the General Staff of the Chinese Communist Party.

A new outbreak of the epidemic, Peking University has become the hardest hit area

At the end of 2022, a new round of the CCP virus (coronavirus) outbreak broke out in mainland China, and professors at CCP universities such as Peking University and Tsinghua University died intensively.

Statistics show that during the 36 days from October 31 to December 5, 2022, 15 retired professors of Peking University died.

The Epoch Times reporter sorted out the names and found that the professors who died at Peking University included Fu Huaiqing, a famous Chinese linguist; Doctoral supervisor Zhao Guangwu, professor Feng Shihui of the Department of Chinese, Ding Anru, professor of the English Department of the School of Foreign Languages, Jia Meixian, professor of the School of Archaeology, Tang Youqi, director of the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Wang Jianhua, professor of the Department of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences of the School of Physics, Xie Qingkui, professor of the School of Government Administration, etc. . Among them, Cao Fengqi, Yang Gen, Li Guipei, Zhao Guangwu, Tang Youqi, Wang Jianhua, Xie Qingkui and others are all members of the Communist Party of China.

On December 22, 2022, screenshots posted by Chinese netizens on Weibo showed that Peking University issued three obituaries on the same day, stating that three professors died of illnesses and medical treatment failed. They are: Yu Yunqiang, professor of the Institute of Theoretical Physics, School of Physics, Peking University, Song Xingchang, professor of the Institute of Theoretical Physics, School of Physics, and Cao Fengqi, professor of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University.

The Weibo said that as of December 22, there were 101 Peking University teachers who died in 2022.

Some students from universities in Beijing, based on the obituary information on the official websites of Peking University and Tsinghua University, made a comparison chart of the number of obituaries for the three years from 2020 to 2022. It can be seen that before December 2022, the average number of obituaries per month at Peking University was less than 9, but in December 2022, the number increased sharply to more than 30.

According to the CCP, Peking University is the initial base for the dissemination of Marxism in China; the earliest batch of communists and Marxists in China came from Peking University.

When the CCP held its first congress, there were 53 CCP members in China, among whom 21 were working or had studied at Peking University, accounting for almost half of the total number of CCP members in the country. Among the 13 participants of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, 6 had studied or worked at Peking University: Mao Zedong, Zhang Guotao, Liu Renjing, Chen Gongbo, Wang Jinmei, and Bao Huiseng.

The birthplace of the CCP, Peking University, a party member professor, died intensively, which proves that the CCP virus is targeting the CCP.

As early as the outbreak of the epidemic, in March 2020, Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Reason”: “Currently, a plague like the ‘CCP virus’ (Wuhan pneumonia) came with a purpose and purpose. It They are here to weed out members of the evil party and those who are allied with the evil CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi advises people: “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated.”

