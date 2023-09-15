Cotati and Rohnert Park Conduct Evacuation Siren Exercise Ahead of Fire Season

Residents of Cotati and Rohnert Park can expect to hear sirens next week as part of an evacuation exercise. The Cotati Police Department, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, and Sonoma State University Police Department will patrol between their respective areas on September 20, beginning at 4 pm, and sound their sirens for 15 minutes. Agents have assured residents that the sirens are part of a drill and there is no need to leave their homes.

Law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County use sirens during evacuations, so this exercise allows residents to familiarize themselves with the sirens and their meanings. Cotati Police Sergeant Paul Goodin explained that the exercise has been conducted for the past three years to ensure that all areas can be contacted.

The timing of the exercise, which occurs before the fire season in October, is important. Cotati is urging its residents to identify their evacuation zone listed on the City’s website and sign up for Cotati’s new alert system, Civic Ready. Civic Ready will replace Nixle starting October 1.

It is essential for residents to be prepared and aware during emergency situations. By participating in these evacuation exercises and utilizing the new alert system, residents can ensure their safety and the safety of their neighbors.

For more information, residents can contact staff writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.

