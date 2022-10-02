Sars-CoV-2 infection, which in its various variants causes Covid-19, has changed a lot in our everyday life. And however much attempts are made to return to a “new” normalcy with a gradual return to pre-Covid behavior, the situation also appears complex in terms of seasonal viral infections.

Thus, in a season that will see Covid-19 joining the flu, with a greater circulation of flu viruses, Italians also change their habits. More than one in four, in the presence of classic flu symptoms, feel they should contact their general practitioner immediately. But in this sort of return to the past, people in favor of rest and recourse to self-medication are growing compared to last year, with medical contact only if necessary (45.6%). To say this is the research conducted by Human Highway for Assosalute.

Why the flu worries

According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, Associate Professor of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and Corporate Health Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio in Milan, “it is estimated that cases in Italy can reach 6 o 7 million. A figure that is on the rise compared to previous years, as also shown by the observations on the southern hemisphere, where the flu is ongoing. We must then consider the increased amount of respiratory virus and the lower exposure of the population to pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria in the last two years, due to the social restrictions adopted in previous seasons, which not only reduced the spread of SARS-CoV-2, but also that of other influenza viruses ” .

The problem is that in this context that is certainly not exactly calm, Sars-CoV-2 is also destined to circulate, even if it will have more and more difficulties in spreading, considering both the high share of people who have already contracted Covid-19 and those who got vaccinated. According to Pregliasco “we will see an undulating trend in the epidemiological curve: this is due both to the rapidity with which the variants spread, and to the presence (or absence) of vaccinations or cases of recent disease (i.e. those who have recently become negativized) ) “.

In any case, it is important to recognize the “real” influence. And it’s not easy, given the overlap of symptoms and signs with Covid-19. Classically it is recognized by fever with high temperature, sudden onset, respiratory symptoms or burning eyes and at least one extra respiratory symptom (such as muscle pain, headache, fatigue, etc.).

We focus on vaccination

According to Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG), we must not let our guard down.

“SARS-CoV-2, especially in the Omicron variants, is no more benign than seen with the other variants. It is in fact intercepted in the upper airways, while the lower ones are protected thanks to vaccination. “

About 4 out of 10 Italians declare they want to resort to flu vaccination, with a propensity that reaches its maximum levels among the over 65s, where 2 out of 3 intend to get vaccinated. However, among the interviewees there remains the belief that vaccination is useless: 42% of the population still believe it, because they say they rarely get sick and with mild symptoms.

However, the vaccine remains fundamental: according to experts, “influenza is still an aggressive and debilitating disease that remains independent of Sars-CoV-2. Thanks to the presence of diagnostic swabs, to date, we are able to measure their contagiousness, but following what the data from the southern hemisphere report and considering the reduced level of immune defenses of the last two years (in which we have been little exposed to influenza viruses), protection through the administration of the vaccine remains fundamental ”.