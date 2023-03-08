Home Health Covid-19, the Bythos variant also arrives in Italy / 31 cases reported
Bythos variant, WHO studies

New variant Covid: is called Bythos and is derived from Omicron. In recent days, the experts, intent on identifying any mutations and danger, have put it under a magnifying glass, also trying to identify the areas in which it is developing. L’World Health Organization has placed this sub-variant under monitoring: the first cases were also ascertained in Italy.

To the variants it was identified last July 27 in Australia: it initially hit the southern area. As of February 2023, the Bythos variant accounted for approximately 12% of sequences in Australia. Over 100 sequences have also been identified in Denmark, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Austria. “At the moment there has been no epidemiological evidence that Xbf causes an increase in Covid cases, hospitalizations or deaths,” explained theOms in a note.

Omicron, variant Bythos also arrives in Italy

Scholars are trying to figure out if the variante Bythos is more contagious than the others or if it could cause a more serious disease. WHO continues to closely monitor the situation: some cases have also been identified in Italy. There were also 60,000 sequences recorded between January 30 and February 28, as explained by the WHO. The combined strains of Omicron, from which Bythos is derived, accounted for 41.8% of the total. 32.6% concern the Kraken, only 1.2% Bythos. In Italy at the moment Bythos represents 0.82% of the sequences detected: there are only 31 confirmed cases.

Not much is known about it at the moment new variant Covid, but the alert is high. Preliminary studies suggest no difference in disease severity compared to Omicron, but Australian experience shows that many of the anti-viral treatments against Covid-19 are no longer effective against some variants, just like Bythos. After the first cases last July, the recent boom in Australia and Sweden has raised the bar of attention.

