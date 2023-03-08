International DJ Day, also known by its English name: World DJ Day, is commemorated every March 9.

This is a relatively new celebration, since International DJ Day was instituted as such in 2002, based on an idea from the World DJ Found foundation and the NGO Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, and was designed to pay tribute to culture of the djing and to those people who are dedicated to mixing music in different contexts.

This Thursday, the date will be remembered in a more than special way in the center of the city of Córdoba through an event with live performances and workshops that was co-organized between the Secretary of Culture of the Municipality of Córdoba and the Union of Musicalizdaores. In addition, the proposal has a solidarity component and will gather non-perishable food and school supplies for the Soles foundation.

The meeting, which has the support of the Directorate of Social Policies, the Directorate of Diversity, Promoters of Coexistence of the Justice of Misdemeanors of the Municipality of Córdoba, INADI, La Metro and the main producers and events linked to electronic music locally (Buenas Noches Producciones, Dahaus, Absurdance, Vesica Piscis, Los Pasos Prohibidos, Club80andhouse, Riot and Jey SKOOL), it will be held at the Cabildo. It will be from 5:00 p.m. and with free admission (with prior registration).

Complete programming of “Lxs DJ in the Cabildo”

From the organization, they highlight the broad nature that the celebrations for DJ Day will have and its “educational and for the whole family” component. This thanks to the inclusion not only of live presentations by different artists from the trays, but also from activities related to teaching.

After the opening, between 5 and 6 pm, the grid announces an instance of exclusive music with vinyl by Lau Cuello and Potti Cedamanos.

From 18 to 19 there will be two workshops. On the one hand, the Training Room will receive the Scartch Workshop, where the history and basic techniques of Scratch will be reviewed by Tedos 369. In parallel, the workshop for children “Learn to be a DJ” will take place, defined as “a activity to bring dijing and creativity closer to the little ones”.

At 7:00 p.m., another of the scheduled activities is a panel with musicians from different eras. Moderated by journalists CJ Carballo and Flor Aquín, it promises “a journey through music and art in the city by those who put it to music.” Participants: Fede Gómez, Pepe Garabato, Vi Porcelain and Nahuel Castro.

Finally, between 8 pm and midnight there will be a double program of live music (back to backo b2b, and solo closing) distributed in two courtyards: the electronic and the alternative.

At 20. Electronic playground: Marcos Argañaraz b2b Martin Bornovo. Alternative patio: Agus Videla b2b Rocio Monsalvo.

At 9:00 p.m. Electronic playground: Dario Jey b2b Marti Death. Alternative playground: So Tank b2b Ci-Ou.

At 22. Electronic playground: Cande Vera Barros b2b Rodri Vacis. Alternative courtyard Sofi Lee b2b Gluko Lin.

At 23. Electronic playground: Facu Carri. Alternative patio: Martín Monjes.

