Home Health Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13
Health

Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

by admin
Covid-19 weekly monitoring, report 13

Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 13 – 19 February 2023:

The incidence of newly identified and reported cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is stable compared to the previous monitoring week. The impact on hospitals is slightly decreasing with a substantially stable bed occupancy rate in the medical areas, while it is decreasing in intensive care. We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

The high vaccination coverage, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic.

The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

Consultation

Download

See also

Guard

See also  The label that identifies Twitter bot accounts is official

You may also like

Blows nose and dies at 18 in gym...

Marco Eletti sentenced to 24 years for the...

Capital gains Juve: the prosecutor of Turin sends...

Tumors: only 3 Southern Regions in the top...

“Icon of journalism and TV”: the reactions to...

Is there a risk of an anthropological mutation...

Milleproroghe, reserves of the Colle There is the...

Stuttering, symptoms and causes of the disorder that...

Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and...

Ovarian cancer, prevention campaign starts from the pharmacy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy