Here are the headlines of the monitoring of the Control Room for the week 20 – 26 February 2023:

  • The incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy is slightly decreasing compared to the previous week of monitoring. The impact on hospitals with a substantially stable bed occupancy rate in both medical and intensive care areas remained unchanged.

  • We reiterate the need to continue to adopt the individual and collective behavioral measures envisaged and/or recommended, the use of the mask, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene and paying attention to gathering situations.

  • The high vaccination coverage, the completion of the vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic. The importance of vaccination boosters in the elderly and in the most fragile population groups is underlined, also considering the progressive reduction of the protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection over time, both from previous infection and from vaccination.

