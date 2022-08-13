24,787 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, compared to 26,693 yesterday. The victims drop to 129 compared to 152 yesterday. The rate is also down, to 13.3%.

On the other hand, 291 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday 306), while daily admissions are 18. The admissions to ordinary wards amounted to 7,755, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the quota of two million fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered has been exceeded. This was revealed by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19.

The vaccination campaign in Italy began on December 27, 2020. As of August 10, 2022, highlights the extended report, 140,015,378 doses: 47.316.514 first doses, 49.956.095 second / single doses, 40.688.764 third doses and 2.054.005 fourth doses.

The mortality rate for the unvaccinated is about three and a half times higher than for vaccinated with a full course less than 120 days and about six and a half times higher than vaccinated with additional-dose-boosterhighlights the report in the population over 12 years and in the period 17/06 / 2022-17 / 07/2022.

L’efficacy of the vaccine in the period of Omicron prevalence (starting from January 3, 2022) in preventing cases of severe disease it is equal to 84% in subjects vaccinated with the booster dose. The efficacy of the vaccine during the Omicron prevalence period in preventing cases of severe disease is also equal to 65% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 67% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days and 69% in vaccinated. who have completed the vaccination course for over 120 days. The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the diagnosis of SarsCoV2 infection is 34% within 90 days from the completion of the vaccination course, 25% between 91 and 120 days, 44% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination course, 46% in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster. The rate of admissions to intensive care, again in the period 24/06 / 2022-24 / 07/2022, notes the extended report, for the unvaccinated it is more than double compared to the vaccinated with a full cycle of less than 120 days and about four times higher than vaccinated with add-on / booster dose.

According to the ISS report, nIn the last week the percentage of reinfections from Covid-19 on the total number of cases reported is equal to 13,32%, constant compared to the previous week. This was revealed by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid. From 24 August 2021 to 10 August 2022, 959,169 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 5.7% of the total cases notified in the same period. “In the last week – reads the report – the percentage of reinfections on the total reported cases was 13.32%, constant compared to the previous week (13.26%)”.

It turns out in mild increaseafter three weeks, the percentage of Covid-19 cases among health professionals (2.1% vs 1.9%). However, the 7-day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases is decreasing in all age groups and is between 250 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the 50-59 age group there is the most marked decrease in the incidence rate. The highest 7-day incidence rate is instead recorded in the age groups 70-79 (516 cases per 100,000) and 60-69 years (506 cases per 100,000); while the lowest value is recorded in the 0-9 range, 296 per 100,000.