There are 13,197 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 17,668. The victims are 30, down from 48 yesterday. The swabs carried out are 111,946. The rate is 11.8%, stable from 11.6% yesterday.
There are 190 patients admitted to intensive care, two more than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily entries are 15. On the other hand, 4,573 hospitalized in ordinary wards are 57 less in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 603,166, compared to yesterday 5,015 less. 21,159,271 (+18,181) have been discharged and healed while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,938,269, that of deaths is 175,832.

