The Bianconeri coach spoke at the end of a match conducted in a masterly way by his team. Udinese trims 4 goals to the Giallorossi and now dreams big. Great performances by all the Friulian players, with Deulofeu and Pereyra over the top, perfect in setting the pace and inventing opportunities in the offensive phase. Do not miss all the statements of the Piedmontese coach. Here are his words and the most striking statements.

Thin he began talking about the match: “We are in an excellent moment, the team is growing and we are physically well. We are working on pushing forward because we have the characteristics to do it against anyone. We stay trying to create our own identity . We played good football, creating a lot. We have in the our DNA of devastating transitions. I am lucky enough to train very physical and highly motivated guys “

The coach then went on to talk about how he prepared the race and the new tailor-made position for Pereyra: "We must try to slide to 4 and keep the fifth high.Today we had to play our football, for this the inclusion of Samardzic e Arslan to outrun their medians. Tucu is an extraordinary player, a support where we can anchor and from there to trigger our actions. Its quality and that of Deulofeu are incredible. The boys were extraordinary ". Finally he answered a question about the squad and his idol as a coach: "The team it is competitive in double roles.We work to grow and to involve everyone in the project. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be aware of our strengths. We have the ability to do important things. In agreement I am inspired by Spalletti. He is a brilliant coach who has very good ideas, because he gives the team the courage to always go and play matches. ".