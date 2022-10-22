All the numbers of the pandemic from Covid – The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,290,747, indicating the update of the Ministry of Health. There are 234 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 242), in the balance between income and expenses, while the daily admissions were 33. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 7,076, compared to 7,025 yesterday. The currently positives are 528,150. 22,584,147 have been discharged and healed, while 178,450 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Anti-Covid vaccines – “The green light to the fifth dose as requested by the Ministry of Health, allows to protect the elderly and guests of the RSA with an updated vaccine, even more effective in combating the disease. For these categories of people, the flu vaccination is equally important”. So in a note, the vice president and councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, on the day when reservations start to receive the fifth dose of vaccine. The citizens concerned are those aged 60 or over who have already received a second booster dose. The fifth dose can be given after a minimum interval of at least 120 days from the second booster dose or from the last post-booster infection, verifiable by the date of the positive diagnostic test.

A case of XBB sub-variant registered in Abruzzo – Meanwhile, in Abruzzo, a case of the XBB sub-variant of Covid-19 has been recorded, on which the WHO has invited to keep attention. This is what emerged from the report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, relating to a sample of positive cases of 4 October. The case in question, sequenced by the Molecular Genetics Laboratory – Covid-19 Test of the University of Chieti, concerns a patient of foreign origin. According to the WHO, based on initial data, the sub-variant has a higher ability to evade the immune system response, but does not appear to cause more severe forms of the disease.