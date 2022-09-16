Home Health Covid: 44 dead, 17,364 positive. Rate at 12.6% – Medicine
Covid: 44 dead, 17,364 positive. Rate at 12.6%

Covid: 44 dead, 17,364 positive. Rate at 12.6%

There are 17,364 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 17,978. The victims are 44 compared to 60 yesterday. The rate is at 12.6%, up from 12.2% yesterday. The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22,131,785. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 142 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, one less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits, while daily entries are 13. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,600 in the last 24 hours, 32 less than yesterday. The currently positive are 425,722, compared to yesterday 18,488 less. 21,529,555 (+35,806) have been discharged and healed, while the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 176,508.

