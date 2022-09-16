“A disgrace to democracy that neither intimidates us nor slows down the work we will do in the last decisive days of the election campaign. The posters will return to the right place they are, with all due respect to those who believe that the ideas of others fit better in a basket ”.

This was stated by the secretary of the Friulian circle of the Pd of Aiello-Visco, Jacopo Bordignon, commenting on the vandalism committed by unknown persons in Aiello, where the electoral posters of the Democratic Party, posted in the early afternoon of Tuesday 13 September in the appropriate spaces in via Marconi , were torn by unknown persons and thrown in a dumpster.

“The volunteers of our club these days are at work in the area equipped with glue, bucket, brush and a lot of good will. Vandals of whatever political color they are – adds Bordignon – know that they have motivated us even more to fight for our ideas ”.