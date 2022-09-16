Home News Vandals tear up the electoral posters of the Democratic Party and throw them in a dumpster
News

Vandals tear up the electoral posters of the Democratic Party and throw them in a dumpster

by admin
Vandals tear up the electoral posters of the Democratic Party and throw them in a dumpster

“A disgrace to democracy that neither intimidates us nor slows down the work we will do in the last decisive days of the election campaign. The posters will return to the right place they are, with all due respect to those who believe that the ideas of others fit better in a basket ”.

This was stated by the secretary of the Friulian circle of the Pd of Aiello-Visco, Jacopo Bordignon, commenting on the vandalism committed by unknown persons in Aiello, where the electoral posters of the Democratic Party, posted in the early afternoon of Tuesday 13 September in the appropriate spaces in via Marconi , were torn by unknown persons and thrown in a dumpster.

“The volunteers of our club these days are at work in the area equipped with glue, bucket, brush and a lot of good will. Vandals of whatever political color they are – adds Bordignon – know that they have motivated us even more to fight for our ideas ”.

See also  Tianjin dynamically adjusts the scope of community control and adjusts 3 areas to high-risk areas - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Venice, 18-year-old boy dies on the job: he...

Analysis: The CCP used Li Yifeng’s prostitution case...

The number of new cases of clustered epidemics...

The first prize in the “Piave d’Argento 2022”...

Xi Jinping’s first post-pandemic trip and meeting with...

Covid, today 17,364 new cases (+ 11.7% weekly)...

The closed-door meeting of the Chengdu government was...

All you need to know about the elections...

2022 Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference Held

New Dl Aiuti, Draghi at the press conference:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy