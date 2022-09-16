It is urgent to find something positive, at least something, within a Juve that does not work. Something to connect with the market that has finished a couple of weeks ago and with decisions to be made soon. For example Arkadiusz Milik, who arrived almost in extremis as if it were not a priority and who is proving to be more useful than those who had cost a tombola. Without mentioning names and surnames: Dusan Vlahovic.