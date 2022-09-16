Home Sports Juventus: Milik low cost makes more than Vlahovic. The Kean knot
Arrived in extremis from Marseille for 10 million, he is making much more than the Serbian, costing 75. The Moise knot, paid for 38 and used with a dropper by Allegri

It is urgent to find something positive, at least something, within a Juve that does not work. Something to connect with the market that has finished a couple of weeks ago and with decisions to be made soon. For example Arkadiusz Milik, who arrived almost in extremis as if it were not a priority and who is proving to be more useful than those who had cost a tombola. Without mentioning names and surnames: Dusan Vlahovic.

