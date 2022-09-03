news-txt”>

There are 17,668 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 19,160. The victims are 48, down from 91 yesterday. The swabs made are 152,452. The rate is 11.6%, down from 12.1% yesterday. There are 188 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 fewer than yesterday, in the balance between entries and exits, while daily admissions are 15. On the other hand, 4,630 hospitalized patients in ordinary wards, 189 fewer in the last twenty-four hours. The currently positive are 608,181, compared to 12,204 less yesterday. 21,141,090 (+29,816) have been discharged and healed, while the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,925,073, that of deaths is 175,802