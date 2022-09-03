In the Metaverse, we must be alert to the impact of the virtual world on young people’s outlook on life Expert advice at the World Artificial Intelligence ConferenceFly into the homes of ordinary people

What will learning look like in a virtual world? AI can help me translate, can I achieve zero distance by communicating with my peers in different countries? The blurring of the boundary between virtual and reality will change the psychology of teenagers? This afternoon, the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Youth Innovation and Development Forum, hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, was held at the World Expo Center and the virtual venue “Neptune” at the same time. More than 300 youth representatives, academicians and experts imagined the future world together.

“Actually, the understanding and study of the metaverse is not enough, but it is also full of curiosity.” Chen Kaixian, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, believes that in the world of the metaverse, “at least in one aspect, artificial intelligence technology is applied to the extreme.” He told the students, In the field of medical technology he is familiar with, big data and artificial intelligence are playing an increasingly important role. “What kind of chemicals can treat what kind of diseases, we don’t know. We still do it through blind screening. With big data and artificial intelligence, we can make our work a step higher than before.” Chen Kai gave an example, Google The company has developed Alpha Zero, a software artificial intelligence system that can calculate the protein sequence very accurately based on the primary sequence of the protein. This is a very important achievement of artificial intelligence, which can completely change the backward, efficient and high failure rate of drugs in the past years. method. “I also believe that all the children here will have a highly developed and a different future in the future.” Chen Kaixian encouraged the young scientists of the future.

Working in a virtual environment, playing games in a virtual environment, and in the metaverse, more and more scenarios have realized digital twins. “Scenarios are connected together, and a metaverse will be realized, and it will not be fragmented in the future. In the future, it must be integrated in order to become a real metaverse.” said Ge Jianxin, the academic leader of the software evaluation direction of the Shanghai Computer Software Technology Development Center. .

In the eyes of children, the unknown world will bring a different learning experience. Ling Yanqin, a junior academician of the Shanghai Junior Academy of Sciences, said, “In the Metaverse, I can take classes with children from many countries, and I will not have language barriers. AI will translate for me. In my spare time, I can free myself and play games.” Wang Feng, director of the Student Development Research Center of the General Education Institute of the Shanghai Academy of Educational Sciences, sees the surprises that technology will bring to the classroom – for example, virtual space can cross geographical barriers and make educational resources from all over the world available to me; for example, Through the digital portraits outlined by big data, teachers can more clearly discover where students are good at and help students learn more efficiently.

However, Wang Feng also reminded that while seeing the innovation brought by the virtual world to education, we should also be alert to the possible impact of the virtual world on children’s world outlook and life concept. He hopes that the future education can achieve “education and entertainment, mutual promotion of virtual and real, combination of virtual and real, and unity of learning and creation”.

“The Metaverse provides you with a good virtual scene, but don’t forget the learning in the real world during this process. I hope everyone can bring the immersion and learning experience in the virtual world back to the real level.” Wang Feng emphasize.

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference last year, the Shanghai Youth Activity Center officially released the “Into Artificial Intelligence” youth science book. On this basis, the Youth Activity Center has created matching youth science courses, opened related clubs, and signed artificial intelligence education strategic cooperation agreements with many well-known primary and secondary schools. At the forum, one of the brand competitions of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference “The 5th China Shanghai Youth Artificial Intelligence Innovation Competition” was launched. The competition will attract more young people to participate through the flagship event and the fifth anniversary series of activities. The flagship competition has set up 6 major tracks, covering AI algorithm design, AI intelligent health, AI innovation application, AI sports competition, AI drone, and AI creative programming, in order to test the participating students in algorithm design, engineering design, on-the-spot response, etc. Comprehensive practical ability, and stimulate the spirit of cooperation and innovation.

