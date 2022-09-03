Azzurri forced to win on September 14 to pass, the Rossoneri just need to be equal The two coaches, however, are thinking about the championship: on Sunday challenges against Giussano and Cantù

An arm wrestling has already begun between Pavia and Vogherese which will presumably last for the whole season. Waiting for the challenges of the championship, which will begin on Sunday, the derby on Wednesday 14 September at Fortunati promises to be at a high level of competition, which is worth passing through to the round of 16.

Azzurri forced to win

After Pandino’s 2-2, Pavia is forced to beat the Vogherese of 14 to pass the cup. On Tuesday evening the Azzurri, as in the previous friendly matches, created, but only partially realized and then paid dearly for some mistakes. «We started strong and for half an hour we saw a Pavia that in addition to the goal put Louisiana in difficulty with some dangerous but not precise conclusions like those of Principe. Then the first defensive error we gave the draw – admits the coach Maurizio Tassi -. In the second half, the approach was still positive and the new advantage arrived with a great goal from Bigotto. Then we lacked a pinch of malice in managing the 2-1, perhaps looking for the safety goal. Too bad, also because with Maione on the counterattack at the end we had the ball for the possible 3-2, but we didn’t use it ». Now Tassi is thinking about his home league debut against the strong Vis Nova Giussano, while in two weeks it will be derby time. «The match on 14 will be a direct match in which we will play the qualification for the second round, but now head to Giussano – warns Tassi -. We do not want to deceive anyone. Our squad is almost completely renewed and serious work is being done on and off the pitch. The fans are understanding this. However, I can reiterate that this new Pavia is made up of players who give their soul to the shirt. The spirit is right, the locker room very united. And it is an important aspect to create something good ».

Rossoneri euphoria

La Vogherese is approaching its debut in the league on Sunday, at Parisi with Castello Cantù, with a lot of conviction in its own means. The two victories in the Italian Cup, with Luisiana and Virtus Binasco, have raised the self-esteem of the Rossoneri, who on 14 September will play access to the second round of the competition in the derby on the Pavia field, with the advantage of being able to pass the round with a draw.

«I am happy for this victory – underlines Mr. Giacomotti after the success on Virtus Binasco – it was a dirty game, on a field that did not allow us to play well, and we won it. I liked the humility of the team and the ability to suffer, we cannot think of winning all matches with 3 or 4 goals ». The Italian Cup, with the prospect of accessing the second round, begins to entice the Rossoneri squad: «Every official match must be played to the fullest, even more so the derby on 14 September in Pavia, we know how much this match is felt by our fans. However, there are two weeks left for this appointment, now let’s focus on the championship. On Sunday we will play the first at home, in front of our fans, it will be the first of many battles ». In the away match from Lacchiarella, the Rossoneri coach introduced six innovations in the initial eleven compared to the match against Luisiana, obtaining encouraging answers: “I liked everyone’s spirit, then it is physiological that someone can still suffer a little from the fatigue associated with to the preparation, we are at the beginning of the season. The only regret of the evening is to have conceded goals, again on free-kick, as had already happened twice with Louisiana. In those situations, we obviously have to be more careful ».

Meanwhile, Voghe returned to training yesterday afternoon at Parisi, in view of the first of the championship against the freshman Castello Cantù.

