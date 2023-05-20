Serie B, on the last day there is the record of spectators – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 20 – It was a last day of records also in the stands, which crowned a season that in terms of audience hadn’t seen similar numbers for exactly twenty years.



The uncertainty of the championship had a hand in it, all (or almost all) of the results were decisive for the final standings, where it wasn’t like at the Ferraris it was an opportunity to celebrate with the Cup award ceremony for the runner-up from the hands of the president Balata or, elsewhere, to greet one’s team before the summer break.



Overall spectators were 140,078, exceeding the previous record of 131,294 set on matchday 31. The seasonal average jumps to around 100,000 (99,823 to be exact), a figure surpassed 17 times in this 2022/23 championship. Such a high average has not been seen since 2002/03.



Going back to the last day, the more than 32,000 spectators from Genoa and Palermo stand out, then Reggio, Cosenza and Parma exceeded 10,000 in strictly descending order. (HANDLE).

