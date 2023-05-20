BOrac – Igokea second game of the playoff final Marko Cvetković, Nenad Nerandžić statements | Sports

Assistant coach of Igokea m:tel Marko Cvetković and “igosa” basketball player Nenad Nerandžić are optimistic before the second game of the final of the playoff of the championship of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Borac in Banja Luka.

Source: Kk Igokea/Marija Vuruna

The people of Aleksandrov did not allow even a millimeter of chance to the people of Banja Luka (76:55) to reach the “break” in the first game and with a safe game in Laktaši they reached a lead of 1:0.

The Banja Luka camp is aware that Igokea m:tel is the favorite and said that they will do their best to provide a better game in “Borik”, inviting the fans to fill the halls and help the red and blue.

I Marko Cvetkovićassistant coach of Igokea m:tel Vladimir Jovanović, it is clear that the match in Banja Luka will be different from the previous one.

“The second game of the final series awaits us in ‘Borik’ at 8:00 p.m. We should copy the way we played in the first match to the second game. It is certain that the Borca team will be more motivated at home and the duel will be different, but I think it depends on us the most. If we repeat the approach we had in the first match, we can hope for another victory in the final series.” said Cvetković and added that there are no personnel problems.

Low wing “igosa” Nenad Nerandžić believes that the defense will decide the question of the winner in the second game as well.

“The Borca team is very awkward in front of the home crowd in Banja Luka, so we know it will be difficult. We want to carry over some good minutes from the first game, I mean the defense, which was very good in Laktaši. Let that be a benchmark for us and let us correct some things where we were wrong,” said basketball player Igokee m:tel.

The second match of the final series will be played on Sunday in the “Borik” hall, starting at 8:00 p.m., and the champion will be the team that first achieves three victories.

By the way, the second match between Borca and Igokea m:tel will also be of a humanitarian nature, for the treatment of Vesna Šipka, the mother of Orlov basketball player Anđela Šipka. Tickets for the price of 5KM can be purchased immediately before the match in the hall or in advance at the printing house “Mako Print”.

(mondo.ba)